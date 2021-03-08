Final Cut Pro 10.5.2, Compressor 4.5.2, and Motion 5.5.1

Share Facebook

Apple has released Final Cut Pro 10.5, Compressor 4.5, and Motion 5.5 with a short list of improvements and bug fixes for the professional video editing apps. Final Cut Pro adds support for a new Universal RED plugin that enables native RED RAW decoding and playback on both M1-based and Intel-based Mac computers, while also improving stability when playing back H.264 video files with corrupt data and when using AirPlay on an M1-based Mac. It also fixes a bug that could cause text to disappear when double-clicking a value field in the inspector and resolves an issue that could prevent custom Motion titles stored inside the library from appearing in the Titles browser.

Compressor addresses an issue with an incorrect preview image when using the Timecode Generator effect and adds a new icon for captions in the batch area. Motion fixes a crash that would occur when undoing a reset of animated color curves and fixes a bug that rendered a black canvas after resetting keyframed Color Wheels. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 314.5 MB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.4 GB, release notes, macOS 10.15.6+)