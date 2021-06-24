Share Facebook

Apple has released Final Cut Pro 10.5.3, Compressor 4.5.3, and Motion 5.5.2 with improvements and bug fixes for the professional video editing apps. Final Cut Pro now enables you to create and edit custom column views with the new column editor, restores support for copying clips from the Finder and pasting into the timeline, resolves an issue with adjusting audio keyframes, fixes an issue with the Color Mask, and improves reliability when app switching to Final Cut Pro with an external hard drive connected.

Compressor now enables you to modify the start timecode of a source clip or audio file; adds the capability to choose the color palette and dithering algorithm to minimize the file size of PNGs and GiFs; allows disabling of passthrough of source metadata to output audio files and MOV, MP4, M4V, and MXF video formats; adds the capability to write an AVCHD disk image to the file system; and introduces keyboard shortcuts to create new batches for iTunes Store or IMF Packages types.

The update to Motion fixes an issue in which a 3D object would render with incorrect brightness on M1-based Macs, addresses a bug that caused emoji to render incorrectly in an HDR project, and resolves several crashes (including when closing a project after export and when adjusting the opacity of a gradient using the onscreen control). (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 3.1 GB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 319.2 MB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 10.15.6+)