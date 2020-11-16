Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released Final Cut Pro X 10.5, Compressor 4.5, and Motion 5.5 to improve performance and efficiency on Macs running on Apple’s silicon M1 chip and enable export of HLG high-dynamic-range projects with Dolby Vision 8.4 metadata. All three apps now include built-in support for Avid DNxHR and Avid DNxHD decoding and playback.

Final Cut Pro also fixes an issue in which LUTs were not available in optimized or proxy clips, improves the appearance of HDR thumbnails in the browser and timeline, fixes a bug that caused chapter markers to not be available when sharing, improves stability when applying stabilization and color balance during import and resolves an issue in which copying stills between libraries would result in duplicate files.

Compressor fixes a bug that caused audio sync to drift when changing the frame rate of a clip and resolves an issue where creating a BluRay disc from a DV-PAL source would fail. Motion improves stability when clicking in an empty canvas on a Mac Pro, when manipulating groups of keyframes selected across multiple parameters, when using the Stroke filter with a stroke type selected in the HUD, and when deleting layers after removing a marker. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro X, $299.99 new, 2.9 GB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 314.7 MB, release notes, 10.15.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.4 GB, release notes, macOS 10.15.6+)