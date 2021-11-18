Share Facebook

Apple has published Final Cut Pro 10.6.1, a maintenance update for the professional video editing app. The release resolves an issue that could prevent successful import of FCPXML 1.9 and 1.10 files, improves performance when opening large libraries, fixes a bug that caused the Command-Z keyboard to not perform an Undo if Language was set to Spanish in System Preferences, improves reliability during playback of AC3 audio, addresses a problem that caused the Video Codec setting to not be unavailable after choosing Computer as the format, and improves stability when dragging clip ranges to Keyword Collections. ($299.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 3.2 GB, release notes, 10.15.6+)