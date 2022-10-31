Share Facebook

Apple has released maintenance updates for its three professional video apps—Final Cut Pro 10.6.5, Compressor 4.6.3, and Motion 5.6.3. Final Cut Pro quickens the pace of exporting H.264 and HEVC video on M-series Macs, increases stability when disconnecting a Sidecar display on Intel-based Macs, improves performance when editing on a Mac with an ambient light sensor, and fixes a bug related to adding images from the Photos browser.

Compressor adds support for HEVC 8-bit 4:2:2 encoding and multi-pass HEVC 4:2:2 encoding, changes the default HEVC encoder type to Faster, and adds support for previewing the transparency of an HDR video (requires macOS 13 Ventura). Motion addresses an issue in the Save As panel and includes stability and performance improvements. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 3.4 GB, release notes, 11.5.1+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 348 MB, release notes, 11.5.1+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.4 GB, release notes, macOS 11.5.1+)