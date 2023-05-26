Share Email

Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps—Final Cut Pro 10.6.6, Compressor 4.6.4, and Motion 5.6.4—with a blend of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Final Cut Pro now enables you to import projects from Final Cut Pro for iPad; use automatic color management to edit HDR and SDR clips in the same project; provides a new collection of professionally designed titles, effects, transitions, and generators; and improves color correction workflow with the Color Adjustments effect. Final Cut Pro also enables you to export to HEVC at up to 8K resolution with hardware acceleration on M-series Macs and resolves an issue where adding video clips from the Photos browser would result in lower-resolution files.

Compressor enables you to center crop video in a square, vertical, or custom size while retaining the original height; use standard keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste files from the Finder into the batch window; and create supplemental IMF packages with additional audio tracks. Motion adds automatic color processing to easily integrate SDR media, HDR media, and elements created in Motion, and improves real-time playback and export speeds on M-series and Intel-based Macs. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 4.4 GB, release notes, macOS 11.5.1+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 349.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11.5.1+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+)