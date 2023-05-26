Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Final Cut Pro 10.6.6, Compressor 4.6.4, and Motion 5.6.4

Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps—Final Cut Pro 10.6.6, Compressor 4.6.4, and Motion 5.6.4—with a blend of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Final Cut Pro now enables you to import projects from Final Cut Pro for iPad; use automatic color management to edit HDR and SDR clips in the same project; provides a new collection of professionally designed titles, effects, transitions, and generators; and improves color correction workflow with the Color Adjustments effect. Final Cut Pro also enables you to export to HEVC at up to 8K resolution with hardware acceleration on M-series Macs and resolves an issue where adding video clips from the Photos browser would result in lower-resolution files.

Compressor enables you to center crop video in a square, vertical, or custom size while retaining the original height; use standard keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste files from the Finder into the batch window; and create supplemental IMF packages with additional audio tracks. Motion adds automatic color processing to easily integrate SDR media, HDR media, and elements created in Motion, and improves real-time playback and export speeds on M-series and Intel-based Macs. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 4.4 GB, release notes, macOS 11.5.1+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 349.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11.5.1+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+)

