Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps—Final Cut Pro 10.6.7, Compressor 4.6.5, and Motion 5.6.5—with a relatively short list of enhancements and bug fixes. Final Cut Pro addresses an issue where audio effects would not be reset during playback, fixes a bug that could cause an Audio Units effect to have incorrect values when importing using FCPXML, improves waveform redrawing on expanded audio components when adjusting volume with the Touch Bar, and improves reliability when retiming a clip with the Scene Removal Mask applied.

Compressor changes the Settings and Locations sidebar to be resizable when the Inspector is open, improves reliability when processing 4:2:2-based H.264 media on M-based Macs, and resolves an issue where an exported IMF supplemental package was one frame shorter than the original package. Motion improves stability with FxPlug 4 plug-ins and improves performance when using the Sequence Text behavior with Anchor Point set to Line. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 4.7 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 348.9 MB, release notes, macOS 12.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+)