Share Email



Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps—Final Cut Pro 10.6.9, Compressor 4.6.6, and Motion 5.6.6—with added support for log-encoded video shot on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (For more on using the greater dynamic range of log video, see this overview from 9to5Mac.) Final Cut Pro enables the use of third-party log profiles to enhance footage shot on popular cameras from Fujifilm, DJI, and ARRI. It also resolves an issue that could cause Motion templates to not respond to opacity parameter adjustments, fixes a bug that could cause duplicating a project to result in the original project opening in the timeline, and addresses an issue that caused the app to stop responding when the Share menu was opened.

Both Final Cut Pro and Motion add support for Cinematic video recorded with an iPhone in iOS 17. Motion also improves performance when using the Align behavior and fixes an issue where Motion could hang when playing back 3D titles at high quality. Compressor resolves an issue where the source/output comparison viewer would not reflect the camera log selection and fixes a bug that prevented Reveal in Finder from being available for clips with modified audio settings. (Free updates. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 4.7 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 352MB, release notes, macOS 12.6+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 12.6+)