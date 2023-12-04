Share Email



Apple has released updates for its three professional video apps: Final Cut Pro 10.7, Compressor 4.7, and Motion 5.7. Final Cut Pro enhances its organization features, introducing automatic timeline scrolling to keep your clips in view under the playhead during playback, improving editing efficiency by combining a selected group of connected clips into a connected storyline, and enabling you to view both video and audio role colors at a glance. The professional video post-production app also resolves an issue that caused an offline media badge to remain on an event after reconnecting, improves performance when upgrading a library that contains many markers, and fixes a bug that could cause video to be cropped in the multicam angle editor.

Both Final Cut Pro and Compressor can export HEVC and H.264 files faster by simultaneously processing video segments across available media engines (requires macOS 14 Sonoma on an M-series Mac). Compressor 4.7 enables you to create, configure, and build stereoscopic packages for the iTunes Store, ensures HDR content displays in the correct color space in the viewer, and improves performance when enabling or disabling audio tracks on long multi-channel ProRes clips.

Motion 5.7 provides improved results when using the Object Tracker’s all-new machine-learning model to analyze the movement of faces and other objects (requires an M-series Mac), disables Title template backgrounds by default, and resolves an issue that caused FxPlug-based plug-ins to stop responding when you cancel an analysis. (Free updates. All three apps now require macOS 13.5 Ventura or later. Final Cut Pro, $299.99 new, 4.8 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+; Compressor, $49.99 new, 352 MB, release notes, macOS 13.5+; Motion, $49.99 new, 2.3 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)