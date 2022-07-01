Share Facebook

Mozilla has released Firefox 102, mitigating query parameter tracking when navigating sites in Enhanced Tracking Protection strict mode. As the Bleeping Computer security and technology news site notes, “Numerous companies, including Facebook, Marketo, Olytics, and HubSpot, utilize custom URL query parameters to track clicks on links.” Once you enable this new feature, these sites will no longer be able to track the links you click in Firefox. Firefox 102 also now enables you to disable automatic opening of the download panel every time a new download starts. (Free, 121 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)