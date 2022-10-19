Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Firefox 106

Mozilla has released Firefox 106 with the introduction of the new Firefox View, which adds a pinned tab that enables you to find and open previously closed tabs on both the currently running desktop browser and other devices. The Web browser is also updated with 18 new “Colorways” (six colors with three different intensity settings for each color), text recognition in images (requires macOS 10.15 Catalina and later) to extract text from a selected image to the clipboard, the capability to edit PDFs (including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures). (Free, 124 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.