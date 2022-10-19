Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Mozilla has released Firefox 106 with the introduction of the new Firefox View, which adds a pinned tab that enables you to find and open previously closed tabs on both the currently running desktop browser and other devices. The Web browser is also updated with 18 new “Colorways” (six colors with three different intensity settings for each color), text recognition in images (requires macOS 10.15 Catalina and later) to extract text from a selected image to the clipboard, the capability to edit PDFs (including writing text, drawing, and adding signatures). (Free, 124 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)