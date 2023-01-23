Share Email

Mozilla has released Firefox 109, adjusting the behavior of mouse-wheel and trackpad scrolling while using the Control or Command keys. Firefox now scrolls the page, avoiding accidental zooming and matching the behavior of other Web browsers in macOS. The update also enables you to close or remove URL links from the Recently Closed section of Firefox View and ends support for its Colorways themes, though users can still access saved and active Colorways from the Add-ons and themes menu option. (Free, 126 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)