Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Mozilla has released Firefox 112, adding a couple of handy user interface features to the Web browser. The update now enables you to right-click password fields to access an option to reveal the password, allows closing of tabs directly from the tab list panel in the tab bar via middle-clicking (made available on macOS by using a utility like the Middle app), and using Command-Shift-T to restore the previous session if there are no more closed tabs from the same session to re-open. For macOS users, Firefox 112 also addresses an out-of-bound memory access vulnerability in WebGL that could lead to memory corruption and a potentially exploitable crash. (Free, 128 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)