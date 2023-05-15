Firefox 113.0.1

Share Email

Mozilla has released Firefox 113, enhancing Picture-in-Picture video playback to enable you to rewind, check duration, and switch to full-screen mode. The update also improves blocking of third-party cookies and storage of content trackers in private windows, includes special characters in automatically generated passwords, imports favicons along with bookmarks from Safari and Chrome, enables access to the Services sub-menu directly from Firefox contextual menus, and adds support for dragging and dropping files directly from Microsoft Outlook (a 13-year-old feature request). Shortly after this release, Firefox was updated to version 113.0.1 with some minor bug fixes. (Free, 127 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)