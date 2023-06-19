Firefox 114.0.1

Share Email

Mozilla released Firefox 114 earlier in June, enabling macOS users to capture video from their cameras in all supported native resolutions (i.e., higher than 1280 x 720 pixels). The Web browser adds support for searching bookmarks from the Bookmarks menu (accessible by adding the Bookmarks menu button to the toolbar); enables you to restrict searches to your local browsing history by selecting Search history from the History, Library, or Application menus; lets you reorder the extensions listed in the extensions panel; and makes Pocket Recommended content visible in France, Italy, and Spain. Shortly after this release, Mozilla issued version 114.0.1 to fix a startup crash. (Free, 127 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)