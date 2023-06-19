Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Firefox 114.0.1

Mozilla released Firefox 114 earlier in June, enabling macOS users to capture video from their cameras in all supported native resolutions (i.e., higher than 1280 x 720 pixels). The Web browser adds support for searching bookmarks from the Bookmarks menu (accessible by adding the Bookmarks menu button to the toolbar); enables you to restrict searches to your local browsing history by selecting Search history from the History, Library, or Application menus; lets you reorder the extensions listed in the extensions panel; and makes Pocket Recommended content visible in France, Italy, and Spain. Shortly after this release, Mozilla issued version 114.0.1 to fix a startup crash. (Free, 127 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Firefox 114.0.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum