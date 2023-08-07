Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Firefox 116

Mozilla has released Firefox 116 with several new features and improvements for the venerable Web browser. The update improves the Sidebar switcher for easier keyboard access to Bookmarks, History, and Synced Tabs panels; enables you to copy any file from your operating system and paste it into Firefox; makes the volume slider available in Picture-in-Picture; and improves the upload performance of HTTP/2, particularly on networks characterized by both high bandwidth and high latency. It also adjusts the keyboard shortcut for reopening closed tabs (Command-Shift-T) to reopen the last closed tab or last closed window in the order items were closed, or to restore the previous session if there were no tabs or windows to reopen. (Free, 127.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

