Firefox 70.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Mozilla has issued Firefox 70, strengthening the Web browser’s Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) with social tracking protection and a Privacy Protections report. Introduced by Mozilla in June 2019, ETP blocks known third-party tracking cookies and cryptominers and is turned on by default with the Standard setting (with the Strict setting additionally blocking fingerprinters, which can harvest a snapshot of your computer’s configuration).

Firefox 70 protects users from social media trackers from Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, which collect data about your browsing history to improve ad targeting. Note, however, that these social media networks will still be able to collect data about you when you visit their sites. The new Privacy Protections report displays the number of cross-site and social media trackers that have been blocked—click the shield icon in the address bar to view it.

Mozilla also improved Firefox’s Lockwise password manager with an enhanced password generator and integrated updates on breached accounts (see more details on these new and improved features at this Mozilla blog post)

In addition to upping its privacy protections, Firefox receives a redesigned app icon, ensure that built-in Firefox pages now follow your system Dark mode preference, enables password importing from Chrome, and improves the readability of underlined or overlined text, including links. (Free, 69.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)