Firefox 72.0

Mozilla has issued Firefox 72, continuing its campaign against cross-site tracking by blocking fingerprinting scripts for all users as part of the Web browser’s Enhanced Tracking Protection. The update protects you from third-parties known to participate in fingerprinting, which creates unique user profiles based on computer, software, add-on, settings, and more in order to identify and serve you targeted ads.

In addition, Firefox 72 now squashes notification request pop-ups from Web sites, adding a speech bubble icon to the address bar to denote when one is blocked (click the icon to opt into allowing them to pop up, or never allow them to be displayed). The update also adds picture-in-picture video, enabling you to open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs or apps. (Free, 69.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)