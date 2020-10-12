Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Firefox 81.0.1

Mozilla released Firefox 81 in late September, adding the capability to control audio or video playback inside Firefox by pressing the hardware control buttons on a keyboard or headset or using the Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro (requires macOS 10.12.1 Sierra or later). The Web browser also introduced the colorful Alpenglow theme for both Light and Dark modes, added the capability for users in the US and Canada to save, manage, and auto-fill credit card information, and brought AcroForm support for filling in, printing, and saving supported PDF forms.

Firefox 81 Alpenglow theme

The version 81.0.1 maintenance release was issued in October to fix missing content in Blackboard course listings, resolve incorrect scaling of Flash content on HiDPI macOS systems, and fix a bug that caused Picture-in-Picture controls to display on audio-only page elements. (Free, 72.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Firefox 81.0.1

