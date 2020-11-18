Share Facebook

Mozilla has issued Firefox 83 with significant updates to the SpiderMonkey JavaScript engine, which improves page load performance by up to 15%, and page responsiveness by up to 12% while reducing memory usage by up to 8%. The release also now enables Macs with touchpads to (finally) support the pinch-to-zoom gesture to zoom in and out of Web pages, uses less power when restoring a session with minimized windows in macOS, and supports keyboard shortcuts for fast-forwarding and rewinding picture-in-picture videos. Firefox 83 will also run on M1-based Macs, supporting emulation under Apple’s Rosetta 2 that ships with macOS 11 Big Sur (a natively-compiled release for M1-based Macs is being worked on). (Free, 73 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)