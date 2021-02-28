Share Facebook

Mozilla has issued Firefox 86, introducing Total Cookie Protection to prevent cookies from being used to track you from site to site. A major privacy advance in Firefox built into the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) feature’s Strict Mode, Total Cookie Protection works by maintaining a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit. Any time a website deposits a cookie in your browser, that cookie is confined to the site’s assigned cookie jar and prevented from being shared with other sites.

Firefox 86 also now supports simultaneously watching multiple videos in Picture-in-Picture (and includes keyboard controls for fast forward and rewind), improves printing functionality with better integration with your computer’s printer settings, and fixes a bug so Reader mode works with local HTML pages. (Free, 125 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)