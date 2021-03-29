Share Facebook

Mozilla has issued Firefox 87, adding full support for VoiceOver. While Firefox for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS all work with the included screen readers on those platforms, VoiceOver support has been absent (though a developer preview was delivered in 2020). Firefox 87 now supports all the most common VoiceOver screen-reading features. The update also introduces SmartBlock, a new intelligent tracker blocking mechanism for Firefox Private Browsing and Strict Mode. SmartBlock provides stand-in scripts so that Web sites load properly and aren’t broken by Firefox’s tracking protections. The release also trims path and query string information from referrer headers to prevent sites from accidentally leaking sensitive user data and adds keyboard controls for audio when viewing video. (Free, 126 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)