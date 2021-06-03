Share Facebook

Mozilla has issued Firefox 89 with a redesigned and modernized look and a cleaner, easier-to-use design. The Web browser simplifies the browser chrome and toolbar to focus on the most important navigation items, prioritizes menu content according to usage, brings cleaner design and clearer language to infobars and panels, and adds surface cues to the browser’s floating tabs (such as visual indicators for audio controls).

On macOS, Firefox introduces an elastic overscroll effect with a gentle bouncing animation that indicates you’ve reached the end of the page, adds support for smart zoom (double-tapping with two fingers on the trackpad or one finger on a Magic Mouse to zoom content into focus), and updates contextual menus to support Dark mode. The release also ensures colors will no longer be saturated on wide gamut displays and improves full-screen mode support so that tabs will no longer be hidden by the system menu bar when moving your mouse to the top of the screen. (Free, 126 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)