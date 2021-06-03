Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Firefox 89

Mozilla has issued Firefox 89 with a redesigned and modernized look and a cleaner, easier-to-use design. The Web browser simplifies the browser chrome and toolbar to focus on the most important navigation items, prioritizes menu content according to usage, brings cleaner design and clearer language to infobars and panels, and adds surface cues to the browser’s floating tabs (such as visual indicators for audio controls).

Firefox 89 interface

On macOS, Firefox introduces an elastic overscroll effect with a gentle bouncing animation that indicates you’ve reached the end of the page, adds support for smart zoom (double-tapping with two fingers on the trackpad or one finger on a Magic Mouse to zoom content into focus), and updates contextual menus to support Dark mode. The release also ensures colors will no longer be saturated on wide gamut displays and improves full-screen mode support so that tabs will no longer be hidden by the system menu bar when moving your mouse to the top of the screen. (Free, 126 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Firefox 89

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum