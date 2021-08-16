Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mozilla has issued Firefox 91, adding more comprehensive logic for clearing cookies that prevents hidden data leaks and making it easier to understand which Web sites are storing local information (read more about Firefox’s enhanced cookie clearing in this blog post). The Web browser also returns the “simplify page when printing” feature for a clutter-free printout, automatically enables High Contrast Mode when “Increase Contrast” is checked on MacOS, and the address bar now provides Switch to Tab results also in Private Browsing windows. (Free, 127 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

