Mozilla has issued Firefox 95 with several macOS-specific updates. The Web browser reduces CPU usage on macOS in Firefox and WindowServer during event processing, reduces the power usage of software-decoded video on macOS from streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (especially in fullscreen), provides faster content process startup, improves page load performance by speculatively compiling JavaScript ahead of time, and enables the RLBox technology on all platforms (for hardening Firefox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries). (Free, 119 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)