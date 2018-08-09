Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4.3, correcting a bug in the audio editor that caused a hang when adding files together. The update also improves bitrate calculations to produce better audio quality, works around a Quick Look and QuickTime Player bug that could prevent chapterized files from playing as expected, and ensures that ringtone saving no longer incorrectly overwrites an existing ringtone when saving a second time with the same name. The release is also now compatible with macOS 10.14 Mojave. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from Mac App Store, free update, 9.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)