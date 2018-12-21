Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fission 2.4.5

Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4.5 to improve loading times for several audio formats. The audio editor now supports very long AAC files, fixes a bug in transcoding the final samples of a file to AAC, and resolves an issue where Fission would erroneously complain about files changing on disk. Note that as of version 2.4.4, Fission requires a minimum of macOS 10.11 El Capitan. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 9.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About Fission 2.4.5

