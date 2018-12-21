Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4.5 to improve loading times for several audio formats. The audio editor now supports very long AAC files, fixes a bug in transcoding the final samples of a file to AAC, and resolves an issue where Fission would erroneously complain about files changing on disk. Note that as of version 2.4.4, Fission requires a minimum of macOS 10.11 El Capitan. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 9.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)