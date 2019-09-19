Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4.6, adding preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina and now requiring 10.12 Sierra or higher. The audio editor adds a wizard with a new Quick Tour that provides an overview of the app, puts a Release Notes item in the Help menu, modernizes the look of messages displayed by Fission, and improves and streamlines the help manual. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 11.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)