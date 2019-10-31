Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fission 2.5

Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.5, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Additionally, the audio editor updates and expands its Dark mode support, improves waveform drawing, and introduces a new wizard with a revised Quick Tour overview of the app. Rogue Amoeba’s announcement blog post also notes that version 2.5 brings full support for making custom ringtones on Catalina. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Comments About Fission 2.5

