Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.5, bringing full compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Additionally, the audio editor updates and expands its Dark mode support, improves waveform drawing, and introduces a new wizard with a revised Quick Tour overview of the app. Rogue Amoeba’s announcement blog post also notes that version 2.5 brings full support for making custom ringtones on Catalina. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, release notes, 10.12+)