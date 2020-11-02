Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.6 (a maintenance release that’s been a year in the making), bringing full compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and adding support for Opus audio files. The audio editor also raises compatible sample rate formats up to 384 kHz, ensures devices with changing channel counts now appear correctly in the output device selector, allows AIFF files larger than specs to load, improves chapterized files, makes alignment corrections for slider knobs, resolves a crash that could occur when no audio devices were present, updates error reporting in Fission’s Batch Converter, and increases minimum system requirements to macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, release notes, 10.13+)