Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.7.1, bringing initial compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey. The audio editor also improves support for some WAV codecs (pcm_s24le), works around a performance issue with QuickLook that could prevent a preview of chapterized audio files, removes the Share to SoundCloud integration due to breaking changes in their API, updates the waveform display to prevent issues where it could appear incorrectly, and makes improvements to Fission’s built-in updating system and debugging tools.

As of this release, Rogue Amoeba will no longer offer Fission in the Mac App Store due to Apple’s failure to improve the store. Paul Kafasis writes at the Rogue Amoeba blog:

When you couple the many shortcomings and issues with Apple’s restrictive polices that preclude most of our software from appearing there, the Mac App Store is clearly a poor fit for us. With the removal of Fission, we no longer have any products in the Mac App Store.

If you own the Mac App Store edition of Fission, Rogue Amoeba makes it easy to transition to the direct download edition (you will need to have launched the Mac App Store edition at least once on your current Mac). ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 16 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)