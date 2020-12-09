Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.7, bringing initial support for new M1-based Macs. The audio editor also now plays nicely with the user-specified system-wide Accent color in macOS 10.14 Mojave and later, adds support for Big Sur’s new Multicolor option with an app-specific gold, and shows sample rates in Hz (rather than kHz) for consistency across all Rogue Amoeba apps. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, also available from the Mac App Store, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)