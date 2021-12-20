Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has issued Fission 2.8 with full compatibility for macOS 12 Monterey plus an overhauled sample rate converter that provides improved conversion quality. The audio editor also offers advanced Dithering settings when exporting to Apple Lossless, FLAC, AIFF, and WAV, adds support for Composer and Grouping tags in FLAC files, no longer preserves old HFS Type/Creator codes to prevent issues with other applications loading AIFF files, avoids preventing the Mac from sleeping (except when it’s actively playing audio), and reverts a QuickLook change made in Fission 2.7.1 that led to issues with the Music and QuickTime Player apps. Fission 2.8 now requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 13.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)