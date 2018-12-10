Share Facebook

Apple has released GarageBand 10.3.2, ensuring that the audio app no longer hangs when opening the Sound Library, the Note Pad, the Loop Browser, or the Media Browser when the Smart Controls are open. The update also makes improvements for libraries that have been moved using Logic Pro X or MainStage, opens the Tuning Hint window in Learn to Play lessons that feature non-standard tunings, adds support for drag and drop from Voice Memos, improves precision of positioning the end of song marker, and ensures the GarageBand window now remains visible after exiting full screen mode. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 1.01 GB, Release Notes, 10.12+)