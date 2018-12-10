Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

GarageBand 10.3.2

Apple has released GarageBand 10.3.2, ensuring that the audio app no longer hangs when opening the Sound Library, the Note Pad, the Loop Browser, or the Media Browser when the Smart Controls are open. The update also makes improvements for libraries that have been moved using Logic Pro X or MainStage, opens the Tuning Hint window in Learn to Play lessons that feature non-standard tunings, adds support for drag and drop from Voice Memos, improves precision of positioning the end of song marker, and ensures the GarageBand window now remains visible after exiting full screen mode. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 1.01 GB, Release Notes, 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About GarageBand 10.3.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum