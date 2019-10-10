Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

GarageBand 10.3.3

Apple has released GarageBand 10.3.3 with a smattering of improvements to the music creation and audio editor app. The update now enables the Loop Browser to filter by loop type, ensures the keys on the keyboard in the Piano Roll are sized correctly, corrects a crash that occurred when the Intro to Guitar lesson is opened a second time in the same Learn to Play session, improves the transition between Light and Dark modes, and ensures the input level meter now works in the Learn to Play setup window. GarageBand 10.3.3 now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 1 GB, Release Notes, 10.13.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About GarageBand 10.3.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum