Apple has released GarageBand 10.3.3 with a smattering of improvements to the music creation and audio editor app. The update now enables the Loop Browser to filter by loop type, ensures the keys on the keyboard in the Piano Roll are sized correctly, corrects a crash that occurred when the Intro to Guitar lesson is opened a second time in the same Learn to Play session, improves the transition between Light and Dark modes, and ensures the input level meter now works in the Learn to Play setup window. GarageBand 10.3.3 now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 1 GB, Release Notes, 10.13.6+)