Apple has released GarageBand 10.4.1 with interface changes for macOS 11 Big Sur and improved performance and efficiency on Macs with Apple’s M1 chip. The music creation and audio editing app now allows customization of region colors in your tracks, no longer becomes unresponsive sometimes when dragging the top edge of the Smart Controls display, ensures the app is immediately visible when exiting from full-screen mode when GarageBand is on a secondary display, properly opens CAF files created by Voice Memos that have been shared to the Finder or Mail, and brings numerous VoiceOver improvements. It also adds 1800 Apple Loops in a variety of genres (including Hip-Hop, Chill Rap, Future Bass, New Disco, Bass House, and more), over 190 instrument patches, and 50 vintage and modern drum kits.

Although the App Store app presents GarageBand 10.4.1 to users running 10.15 Catalina and claims that Big Sur is required, Apple support says that’s the result of a bad update package that will be fixed soon. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 797.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)