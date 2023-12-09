Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

GarageBand 10.4.10

Apple has published GarageBand 10.4.10 with editing updates for the Piano Roll. The release ensures note velocity adjustments in the Piano Roll work reliably in all selected regions, and notes are now quantized to the expected value from the Piano Roll Notes tab. The update also ensures that audio quantized to low values aligns properly in time, resolves an issue with some keyboard controllers where MIDI notes can hang, and ensures that Smart Controls for the Vintage Organ remain visible when playing the instrument. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 854.1 MB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)

Comments About GarageBand 10.4.10

