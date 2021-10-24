Share Facebook

Apple has released GarageBand 10.4.4, adding eight new Producer Packs with royalty-free sounds from hitmakers like Boys Noize and Mark Ronson for a total of 2800 loops, 50 kits, and 120 patches. The update ensures the app no longer hangs when the Learn to Play window is opened and there is no network connection, no longer displays a spinning wait cursor when dragging loops into a track from the Finder, enables Software Instrument patches to be filtered by Sound Pack name in the Patch Library, resolves an issue in which Artist lessons might not output sound after a basic lesson was opened, and provides LUA script support for developers of third-party MIDI controllers. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 783.1 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)