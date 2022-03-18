Share Facebook

Apple has released GarageBand 10.4.6, adding keyboard commands to choose the Go to Left Locator and Go to Right Locator commands. The update resolves a crash when sharing files to SoundCloud, correctly announces the state of the record button when using VoiceOver, adds support for Audio Units that use PACE copy protection, displays the effect of the overall Gain setting in the Channel EQ graph, and enables you to import files by dragging directly from Music into Garageband. The release also patches two MIDI-related security vulnerabilities for macOS 11.5 Big Sur and later. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 782.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11.5+)