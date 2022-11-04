Share Facebook

Apple has released GarageBand 10.4.7, bringing accessibility and performance improvements to the music creation and audio editing app. The update now correctly announces the state of the mono/stereo selector in the Smart Controls inspector via VoiceOver, no longer remains stuck on the Guitar Lesson page, ensures Intel Audio Unit plug-ins load and function as expected, allows for audio from Voice Memos to be dragged directly onto a track, improves consistency in controlling the tone slider for the Metronome, and ensures the volume slider remains visible and functional for all track header widths. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 795.1 MB, release notes, macOS 12.3+)