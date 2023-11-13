Share Email



Apple has released GarageBand 10.4.9, fixing a bug that caused the app to crash when opening Learn to Play lessons or Chord Trainer. The music creation and audio editing app ensures all plug-ins are now accessible when opened in Controls View, improves stability when using VoiceOver, ensures the Follow Mode for Drummer works with tracks that contain Takes, no longer reopens the Save window each time a song is saved using Logic Remote, ensures switching the Audio output device no longer also switches the Audio input device, and now requires a minimum of macOS 13.5 Ventura. (Free from the Mac App Store, free update, 854.1 MB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)