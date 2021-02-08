Gemini 2.8.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



MacPaw has released Gemini 2.8 with the new Duplicates Monitor feature, which watches over folders or disks you’ve just cleaned out and notifies you when a new duplicate appears to help you prevent future clutter. Instead of repeatedly re-scanning your Mac, Gemini provides notification via the menu bar so you can remove duplicates immediately. Shortly after this release, MacPaw updated Gemini to version 2.8.2 to fix some unspecified bugs. ($19.95 new from MacPaw and the Mac App Store, in Setapp, 47.8 MB, macOS 10.10+)