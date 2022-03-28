Google Chrome 99
Google has updated its Chrome Web browser to version 99.0.4844.84 to respond to a new zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2022-1096). Writing at Forbes, Gordon Kelly says the vulnerability also affects other browsers using Chromium Open Source Software. Google’s release notes provide no details, noting that “bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.” If you are running Chrome or other Chromium-based browsers such as Brave, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, or Yandex, we recommend updating your browser as soon as you can. (Free, 182 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)
Just to emphasize the point, anyone using Google Chrome should should be running at least 99.0.4844.84. Check the last digits carefully because “.82” and “.83” were released a few days before and do NOT have the security fix needed for this zero-day vulnerability…
Thanks for that detail—I was waffling about including the full version number in the text, and your post convinced me that I should have. Now updated…
Never an easy choice, as we risk entering into “trauma fatigue” with so many “critical updates”. When I noticed the quick succession of +1 version updates I thought it was worth highlighting.
Don’t get me started on Adobe’s updates and how their software sometimes thinks it is up to date and is not (hello, Acrobat Pro on CC), or update files having the incorrect version number because someone didn’t run through the checklist before pushing it live.
Indeed! We almost never report on Chrome (or other browser) updates because there are so many and they mostly just install on their own. But when there’s a zero-day like this that affects all other Chromium browsers too, it seemed worth making an exception.
Thank you for TidBits, Adam! Just a note for users of 1Password 6: any update of Chrome beyond version 99.0.4844.51 breaks the Chrome 1Password browser extension so it can no longer connect with you locally installed (standalone) 1Password 6 app. The alternative is to buy a 1Password 7 subscription and have your password data stored online. If your subscription lapses, you can’t modify the online data (e.g., add or change a stored password, etc.). Personally, I’m not comfortable with having my passwords stored in a cloud. It seems ironic that one must choose between locally stored and IMO more secure password maintenance (as well as not paying a subscription fee or have your password data held hostage) and having a Web browser with security updates like this one.
One other ‘effect’ with Chrome ‘99.’ is that the ‘local install’ (not the subscription) of 1Password no longer works in Chrome. I understand the reluctance of updating 1PWD but it forces one to upgrade to the subscription version. I really don’t like subscription software but it seems that is the way of the world now.
