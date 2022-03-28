Google Chrome 99

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Google has updated its Chrome Web browser to version 99.0.4844.84 to respond to a new zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2022-1096). Writing at Forbes, Gordon Kelly says the vulnerability also affects other browsers using Chromium Open Source Software. Google’s release notes provide no details, noting that “bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.” If you are running Chrome or other Chromium-based browsers such as Brave, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, or Yandex, we recommend updating your browser as soon as you can. (Free, 182 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)