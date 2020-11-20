Share Facebook

Erwin Bonsma has released GrandPerspective 2.5.3, bringing support for M1-based Macs and updating the user interface for macOS 11 Big Sur to the graphical disk usage utility (covered briefly in “How to Deal with Running Out of iCloud, Google, and Dropbox Space,” 17 February 2020). The update also addresses ToolbarItem size deprecation warnings, improves the “reset” toolbar item by flipping it horizontally, and resolves an error when building published source files. The app is available for free from Sourceforge or from the Mac App Store for $2.99 (which helps support further development). (Free, 3.1 MB, macOS 10.9+)