Erwin Bonsma has issued GrandPerspective 3.0, a major update for the graphical disk usage utility. The release now includes the capability to quickly refresh a view, which re-scans only folders that have changed since the previous scan. It’s currently available to download for free from SourceForge, and the update will soon appear on the Mac App Store, where it can be purchased for $2.99 to help support further development. (Free, 3.0 MB, macOS 10.9+)