Agen Schmitz

GrandPerspective 3.4.1

Erwin Bonsma recently released GrandPerspective 3.4 with a revamped toolbar for the graphical disk usage utility, replacing 2008 icons with more modern system symbols and making all toolbar functionality available in the main menu. Shortly afterward, Bonsma issued version 3.4.1 to improve the recently added display focus functionality, improve default settings for various preferences, and change sorting for palettes in the Display panel. It’s a free download from SourceForge, and the update will soon appear on the Mac App Store, where it can be purchased for $2.99 to support further development. (Free, 2.5 MB, macOS 11+)

Comments About GrandPerspective 3.4.1

