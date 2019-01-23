Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.6.8 with improvements to the graphic conversion and editing utility. The new version adds a browser contextual menu item to copy labels from JPEGs to associated PhotoRAW files, makes some user interface tweaks for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves sorting of stored actions in the browser popup, provides an additional crop method after rotation, optimizes Exif parsing of HEICs and JPEGs in the browser, and adds an option to change predefined light and dark browser colors. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 189 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)