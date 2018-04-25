Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.6 with improvements for the graphic conversion and editing utility. The new version enables you to convert AVI files to MP4 format while keeping the original data and time tags, adds a Copy IPTC Keywords to Caption item to the Browser’s contextual menu, gains support for importing ORA (OpenRaster) graphics files, fixes a bug with the triangle in the Keyword palette after adding items, and adds an option to general preferences that enables you to open the Browser instead of an individual document after a drag-and-drop operation. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 183 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)