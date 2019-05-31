Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.7.1, fixing bugs and adding several features to the graphic conversion and editing utility. The update gains two new batch actions (Copy Original and Set Variable), adds a keyboard shortcut that saves the frames of a playing movie to the desktop (Command-Control-Option-Space), enables multicore processing for HEIC batch export, adds Convert and Modify Convert PICT to JPEG commands to extract native embedded JPEGs, improves detection of color profiles that are only references in the XMP metadata, and resolves crashes while editing the Faces database and opening PDFs in the external PDF library. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 194 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)