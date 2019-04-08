Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

GraphicConverter 10.7

Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.7 with several new features added to the graphic conversion and editing utility. The update adds a Date and Timestamp command for GPS offsets, a Dehaze batch action, a new service that provides JPEG conversion at either 75% or 85%, and the capability to save animation frames as separate GIFs or PNGs. GraphicConverter 10.7 also brings an option for disabling slideshow effects in macOS 10.13 High Sierra and earlier, improves the ratio display in the Browser, modernizes the FTP upload capabilities, fixes a possible zoom issue while using the slideshow, and resolves an issue with quality settings while saving an in HEIC format. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 196 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

